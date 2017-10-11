Now Hiring: FULL TIME ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR/NEWS WRITER

Micromedia Publications is seeking a full time assistant news editor/news writer with at least two or more years experience to help manage seven of its community newspapers and high-traffic website in Ocean/Monmouth.

The assistant news editor will answer directly to the news editor and GM, will be responsible for news gathering and reporting, writing stories for print and web, proofreading and copy editing. Excellent news judgment and communication skills are imperative.

Knowledge of Ocean and Monmouth County is required. In addition to working out of our Lakehurst office, the candidate must be able to attend municipal meetings and community events – some nights and after hours are required. Car and driver’s license A MUST. Local candidates preferred.

The job also requires preparation of news copy and some office work.

Micromedia Publications, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We offer a competitive salary, vacation time and health benefits.

Please email a resume and writing samples along with three professional references to [email protected].

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!