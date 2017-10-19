Whiting Resident Airlifted To Hospital After Vehicle Overturns

MANCHESTER – Route 70 in Whiting was shut down for several hours on Wednesday morning, October 18, after a 64-year-old driver’s car overturned and he became trapped inside.

Manchester Police responded to the area of Route 70 near mile marker 42.5 around 7:20 a.m. and found a black Chevy Cobalt on its side in the woods, while Whiting resident Kevin Jennings was trapped inside. Members of the Whiting and Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and helped remove him from the car.

An investigation showed that a medical emergency caused Jennings’s Cobalt to veer off Route 70 and collide with a tree, causing it to relay and overturn onto its side before becoming pinned against another tree.

EMTs from Quality Medical Transport and paramedics from MONOC assisted at the scene after he was removed from the car, then he was airlifted by medevac helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Ian Bole from the Manchester Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.