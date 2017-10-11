Vendors Needed For MTES Holiday Bazaar

MANCHESTER – Vendors are in demand for the Manchester Township Elementary School (MTES) Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Multiple vendors will be selling unique gifts to support 5th grade year-end activities. Registration will be on a first-come, first served basis. Interested vendors should return a completed flyer with the $25 fee to MTES by October 20.

Vendor spaces are 6 feet by 9 feet, and tables/displays are not included. A donation for the gift auction is also required.

For questions, contact Mel Firetto at 732-323-9600 or visit manchestertwp.org/mtes.