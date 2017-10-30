Vehicle Collides With Pedestrian Outside Pizzeria

MANCHESTER – A pedestrian was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with leg and hip injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Oct. 27.

Kristine Sulzmann, 45, of Manchester, was pushing her bicycle on the sidewalk of Charlie’s Pizza, 1980 Route 37, at 12:51 p.m. when she struck and pinned by a vehicle.

The red 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was driven by 83-year-old Lillian McNichol, also of Manchester. Manchester Township Police arrived to find the car parked over the curb and onto the sidewalk in front of the pizzeria, a heavily damaged bicycle pinned against its front bumper.

The investigation revealed that McNichol, turning into a space in front of the pizzeria, lost control of her vehicle and drove up onto the curb and sidewalk, where she collided with Sulzmann. Sulzmann was briefly pinned against the building by her bicycle and the vehicle until McNichol backed up.

McNichol was not injured.

Manchester First Aid Squad, Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, and MONOC Paramedics assisted on the scene. Patrolman Ian Bole of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.