A Sexual Assault In Lakehurst Leads To An Arrest

LAKEHURST – A Lakehurst man who allegedly terrorized a woman on Halloween has been arrested on a slew of charges.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says 25-year-old Mark Coleman is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman and threatening to kill her.

Coleman was taken into custody on November 2nd by Lakehurst police and the prosecutor’s special victims unit.

The woman had called 911 after the incident and it’s unclear if she knew Coleman.

He remains at the Ocean County Jail on sexual assault, aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges.