Second Mailing For Energy Aggregation Program

MANCHESTER – As residents are beginning to see their first savings from the township’s energy aggregation program that began on June 1, Council President Samuel Fusaro said that not all residents were included in the initial mailing about the cost saving program.

He said that initially, it was thought that some residents assumed the letter they received in the mail was marketing spam and not information from the township, so they threw it away by accident. That turned out not to be the case.

“A number of Manchester residents did not get the initial letter that talked about the energy aggregation program,” said Fusaro at a recent council meeting.

Fusaro said that Jersey Central Power and Light apparently had some overlaps between Manchester and other towns, which led to 400 to 500 residences not being included in the initial mailing. Many are in the Renaissance at Manchester, and some are in the Ridgeway area.

JCP&L is now working to put a list together and the township will be sending out a second batch of letters soon. Because it is not the initial letter, it will now be an “opt in” process and residents will need to call a phone number if they wish to join the program. Previously, the program was on an “opt out” basis, where residents were automatically signed up and only needed to take action if they did not wish to join the program.

The energy aggregation program means that residents receive electricity from a third party company rather than Jersey Central Power and Light. JCP&L still transmits the electricity and maintains the lines, but TriEagle Energy supplies the electricity. Township officials said that the overall cost savings from JCP&L is 15.6 percent.

For more information on the energy aggregation program, visit manchestertwp.com/energy.