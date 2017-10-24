Search Warrant Leads To Drug Charges In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – Lakehurst Police found and seized over half an ounce of crack cocaine after executing a search warrant at an Oak Street residence on Thursday, October 19.

The department had been investigating possible drug distribution at the home where 46-year-old Parry Dupont was arrested and charged by Officer Jason Guide for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute over ½ ounce of cocaine, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public park and maintaining a fortified structure to commit a CDS offense.

He was transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility on a warrant.

The Ocean County Sherrif’s Department K-9 Unit helped locate the drugs while police executed the search warrant.

Suspicious activity can be reported by residents anonymously using the tip link at lakehurstpolice.org.