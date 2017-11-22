Routine Car Stop Nets Thousands Worth of Heroin

MANCHESTER – A 24-year-old Berkeley Township resident will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars, after a routine traffic stop leads to a major drug bust.

Cody Lessing of Bayville was stopped by police on Monday, November 20th for a motor vehicle violation. Inside the car, police found 495 bags of heroin with a street value of more than $3,400 and drug paraphernalia. In addition, there was also marijuana in the car.

The Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team made the arrest. Lessing was taken to police headquarters and charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute, hindering evidence by concealment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was then lodged in the Ocean County Jail.