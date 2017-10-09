Route 571 Car Stop Nets $1,400 Worth Of Cocaine

MANCHESTER – Four people were arrested last Friday morning, October 6, after they were found driving around with 27.4 grams of cocaine.

Members of Manchester Police’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (N.E.T.) received complaints about drug activity in the area of Surf & Steam Campground on Route 571 and stopped a Nissan Altima after conducting surveillance in the area where the drug activity was reported.

During the car stop near Ridgeway Blvd., officers saw drug paraphernalia, a container of what looked like urine, and cocaine with a street value of about $1,400.

The car was filled with people from all over Ocean County. The driver was 36-year-old Nicholas Jandik of Manahawkin, but passengers included 29-year-old Lindsey Stecz of Bayville, 29-year-old Tiffany Dannecker of Brick and 32-year-old Silvano Francis of Toms River.

The individuals were charged with multiple drug offenses, including Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia and Defrauding a Drug Test. Francis also had an outstanding $350 warrant out of Point Pleasant Borough, which he posted bail for. The other three were released on criminal summonses.

The Nissan Altima that Jandik drove was seized during the investigation and is pending forfeiture. Also assisting in the investigation were members of the Manchester Police Department’s Patrol Bureau and K9 Unit.

Manchester residents can report drug tips to the Manchester Police anonymously at 732-657-6111 or online via manchesterpolicenj.com.