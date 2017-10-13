Rabies Clinic At Former Lakehurst Firehouse

LAKEHURST – A rabies vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Saturday, November 4 at the former Lakehurst Firehouse, 207 Center Street, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

All residents of Ocean County are invited to bring their pets.

The clinic is being held in November to comply with the State Department of Health’s ruling that the expiration date of rabies vaccinations can be no more than two months prior to the end of the licensing period, which is January 31.

Vaccinations are required before a dog or cat can be licensed. Only dogs and cats will be vaccinated at this clinic.

If your pet has previously been vaccinated, please bring proof to the clinic so that a three-year certificate can be issued. Otherwise, the rabies vaccination will be valid for one year.

Please contact the Municipal Clerk’s office at 732-657-414 for any questions.