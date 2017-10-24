OEM Coordinator Honored For Service, Leadership

MANCHESTER – Manchester Township Emergency Management Coordinator Arthur Abline was recently presented with the Thomas Renkin Award by the Ocean County Joint Insurance Fund (JIF), recognizing his time, effort and dedication toward the JIF’s municipalities.

The award is given to the JIF member that shows outstanding leadership in the Safety and Compliance Program. The honor also provided a $1,000 award to Manchester Township that will go toward funding safety measures.

Abline was also recognized at a recent town council meeting for serving 40 years with Manchester Township.