Manchester Police K-9 Unit Needs Your Votes

By
Sara Grillo
-
Community donations helped fund the purchase of a K-9 Kennel for police dogs Storm and Lynx. (Photo courtesy Manchester Township Police)

MANCHESTER – Manchester Police needs votes for a worthy canine cause. The K-9 Unit is in the running for up to $5,000 being offered by the Aftermath K-9 Grant. The grant money is being awarded based on the amount of votes each police department receives.

Residents can vote by visiting aftermath.com/k9-grant and choosing “Manchester Township Police Department, NJ.” There are a few other Manchester police departments listed in other states, so be careful when voting.

Money will go toward K-9 programs and can be used for maintenance, safety equipment or officer training.

Voting ends on November 7 and winners will be announced on November 10:

  • 1st Place – $5,000
  • 2nd Place – $4,000
  • 3rd Place – $3,000
  • 4th Place – $2,000
  • 5th Place – $1,000

Aftermath Services, provider of the grant, has offered cleaning services and biohazard remediation for over 20 years to more than 18,000 families, communities and businesses after traumatic events.

