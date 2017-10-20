Manchester Police K-9 Unit Needs Your Votes

MANCHESTER – Manchester Police needs votes for a worthy canine cause. The K-9 Unit is in the running for up to $5,000 being offered by the Aftermath K-9 Grant. The grant money is being awarded based on the amount of votes each police department receives.

Residents can vote by visiting aftermath.com/k9-grant and choosing “Manchester Township Police Department, NJ.” There are a few other Manchester police departments listed in other states, so be careful when voting.

Money will go toward K-9 programs and can be used for maintenance, safety equipment or officer training.

Voting ends on November 7 and winners will be announced on November 10:

1st Place – $5,000

2nd Place – $4,000

3rd Place – $3,000

4th Place – $2,000

5th Place – $1,000

Aftermath Services, provider of the grant, has offered cleaning services and biohazard remediation for over 20 years to more than 18,000 families, communities and businesses after traumatic events.