Manchester Little League Summer Gift Auction

MANCHESTER – Manchester Township Little League presents “Big Top Circus,” our 2nd Annual Summer Gift Auction on Saturday, August 5 at the Manchester Fire House, 545 Commonwealth Blvd. Doors open at 5 p.m. and auction ticket sales close at 7 p.m.

This year we are adding a spaghetti dinner that will be served at 6 p.m. BYOB. There will be theme basket prizes, 50/50 raffles and birthday boards.

Dinner tickets are $15 and include your meal and a small dessert.

Ring Leader ticket bundle is $25 and includes one sheet of “Monkey” tickets, 10 “Clown” tickets, five “Lion” tickets and three “Elephant” tickets.

Ticket packages do not include tickets for the 50/50 or birthday board.

Seating will be reserved for pre-sale purchasers. Must be 18 years of age or older to attend. No refunds. No checks will be accepted the night of the event.

Email [email protected] for additional information.