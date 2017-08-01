Longtime Manchester BOE Member Steps Down

MANCHESTER – At a recent Board of Education meeting, longtime Board of Education member Mary Walter announced she would be stepping down and embarking on a new position at the New Jersey School Boards Association.

Walter served on the school board for a total of 21 years, 10 of them as Board President. She noted that her time spent on the board was a very rewarding experience that has immensely prepared her to take on the challenges of her new position.

“Mrs. Walter is one of the best board members I have ever worked with,” said Superintendent David Trethaway in a statement. “She signifies what a board member should be.”

According to Board President Donald Webster, Jr., Walter joined the school board at a time when the district was struggling. “She was a big part of getting things turned around in the district and she is to be commended for that.”

Board member Jackie Bermudez said, “Mary has been a great role model and I respect her and everything she has done for me and for the district.”

Walter was presented with a plaque honoring her for the 21 years of service and commitment to the Manchester school district.

Gayle Mount was sworn in at the July 26 Board of Education meeting to fill the seat left open by Walter.

Mount is a special education teacher in the Brick school system and a graduate of Manchester’s Class of 1995. She said she is proud to be raising her three children in the same town that she and her husband grew up in.

“As not only a parent but a full-time special education teacher I have a very invested interest in education. I take pride in my community and I look forward to working with the other members of the Board of Education, the community, teachers and administration to continue to keep the Manchester schools the great place they are,” she said.