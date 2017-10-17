Lakehurst To Celebrate Halloween With Parade & More

LAKEHURST – The Annual Halloween Parade in Lakehurst will be on Saturday, October 28 at 11 a.m. and proceed to the Lake Horicon pavilion, where refreshments will be served and a costume contest will commence.

Parade line-up will start at 10:45 a.m. on Union Avenue, across from Borough Hall.

A judges’ panel will award prizes for first, second and third place costumes in several categories: Most Original, Scariest, Prettiest and Best Group or Duo.

Members of the Youth and Recreation Committee will also be going around town and judging Halloween decorations from October 25 to 31. Winners will be announced at the November 2 town council meeting.

Trick-or-Treating in Lakehurst will be on Tuesday, October 31 until 9 p.m. for those under 16 years of age, and until 10 p.m. for older teenagers.

For more information, call Borough Hall at 732-657-4141.