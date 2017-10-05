Lakehurst Police Patches Turn Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

LAKEHURST – If you see officers from the Lakehurst Police around town wearing pink versions of their uniforms patches this month, it’s all in support of October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The limited pink edition patches, which can also be purchased by members of the community for $10 at the front desk of the police department, 530 Union Ave., are meant to spark conversations about early detection and treatment in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

Public safety agencies around the country take part in the #PinkPatchProject, which began last year, each of them choosing to donate proceeds from their campaign to a specific cancer research organization. Lakehurst Police will donate money raised from pink patch sales to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, nearly 246,600 women will be diagnosed with the disease in the United States by the end of this year, and another 40,000 die of breast cancer every year.

For more information about the #PinkPatchProject, visit pinkpatchproject.com.