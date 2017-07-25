Lakehurst Church To Host Vacation Bible School

LAKEHURST – The Lakehurst Presbyterian Church will be hosting a “Blast Into The Past Vacation Bible School” on August 14 and 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is appropriate for children entering kindergarten through 5th grade. Kids will “travel through time” to Biblical times, sharing stories, experiments, crafts and snacks. The underlying theme is to show the difference God’s love makes every day.

Parents are encouraged to register before Aug. 9 so that the church has a head count for snacks and materials. If not, registration begins at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14. Please register by calling 732-657-5211.