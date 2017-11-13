Knife Wielding Car Burglar Arrested

MANCHESTER – A Leisure Village West resident was arrested in connection with car burglaries.

Shane W. Bowie, 44, of Sterling Street, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, burglary and criminal attempt – theft. Bowie was taken to Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

An unidentified male was attempting to break into vehicles in the Manchester Plaza parking lot Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. A caller to the Manchester Township Police reported the subject was able to enter an unlocked vehicle, and when approached, pulled a knife on the caller. The male then fled in a tan minivan with Florida license plates. The caller was only able to provide a partial plate number.

That caller saw the suspect and vehicle in Manchester Plaza Nov. 8, and this time was able to get a full license plate. Patrolman Reilly, who took the initial report the week before, met with the caller at the scene. Reilly was then able to make a positive identification of Bowie.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Manchester Township Police anonymously at 732-657-6111 or online at manchesterpolicenj.com.