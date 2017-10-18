Jack-Knifed Tractor Trailer Causes Fuel Spill

MANCHESTER – Manchester Police responded to a jack-knifed tractor trailer during the morning commute this past Monday, October 16.

The accident happened on Pasadena Road around 8:40 a.m. after the driver, 52-year-old David Bustos-Barreto of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, lost control of his 1999 Volvo tractor trailer while navigating a curve in the road. He then struck a metal road marker, severing a fuel hose. Bustos-Barreto was uninjured, and was able to move the tractor trailer onto the shoulder of the roadway before police arrived.

Pasadena Road was partially closed and traffic was led through a detour while emergency workers, including Berkeley Hazmat, cleaned up the fuel spill.

Whiting Volunteer Fire Company and the Ocean County Road Department also assisted at the scene. The crash is being investigated by Cpl. Douglas Higgins of the Manchester Police Department’s Patrol Bureau.