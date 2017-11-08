Hudak, Pate, Biscardi Win School Board

MANCHESTER – Township residents voted for incumbent Jennifer Hudak, as well as challengers Ken Pate and Melanie Biscardi, for Board of Education seats.

There were three seats available. They went to Jennifer Hudak with 5,467 votes, Ken Pate with 3,723 votes, and Melanie Biscardi with 4,671 votes. Hudak was an incumbent and Pate is not currently on the board but he had been in the past.

Incumbents Jacqueline Paolillo got 3,043 votes and Gayle Mount got 3,024 votes, but did not win spots on the board. There were 57 write-ins.

On the Township Council, Joan Brush ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term. She got 6,203 votes and won the spot. There were 45 write-ins. Brush had taken over Brendon Weiner’s term in March, and had to run to keep this seat.