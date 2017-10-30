Fire Damages Vacant Unit In Whiting Shopping Center

MANCHESTER – A suspicious fire broke out in a vacant unit in Whiting Shopping Center on Oct. 29, the second in a month’s time.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3:30 pm. to see black smoke pouring from the shopping center’s rear roof area of the complex, located at 108 Lacey Road. The fire broke out in a vacant unit at the back of the shopping center.

According to the police report, the fire involved one wall and extended up into the attic space. The unit sustained fire, water and smoke damage, as did the adjoining unit where Charles Edwards “A” Salon is located. The fire was attended by firefighters from the Whiting, Manchester, Ridgeway and Lakehurst Borough Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as firefighters from the Joint Base-New Jersey.

This was the second fire in that unit during the last month.

The fire is being investigated by Ptl. Matthew Juralewicz of the Manchester Township Police Department, along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information on this fire should contact Juralewicz at 732-657-2009, ext. 6371. Anonymous tips can be left at ManchesterPoliceNJ.com.