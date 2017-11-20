Father And Sons Arrested During Summit Park Narcotic Search Warrant

MANCHESTER – Police arrested a father and sons after finding drugs at their Nathan Avenue residence in Summit Park.

Police said during the early morning hours Nov. 17, officers from Manchester’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with members of the Ocean County Regional SWAT team, executed a search warrant at that Nathan Avenue house. The police had received several complaints of suspected drug activity and set up surveillance, which led to the request for a search warrant.

Police reported that during the search of the home, officers located 52 grams of marijuana, cutting agents, and paraphernalia associated with the preparation, packaging and distribution of marijuana.

Jermaine Lett Sr., 48, 20-year-old Jermaine Lett Jr., 18-year-old Tyrese Lett, and 20-year-old Quieonta Ridley, all of Nathan Avenue, were arrested.

Lett Sr., was charged with one count each of possession of and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of imitation controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lett Jr., was charged with one count each of possession of and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of imitation controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an outstanding warrant from Seaside Heights for $300.

Police charged Tyrese Lett with one count each of possession of and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of imitation controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ridley was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of paraphernalia.

Manchester Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team led the investigation. Assisting were members of the Ocean County Regional SWAT team, officers from the Manchester Police Department’s Investigations and Patrol Bureaus as well as one of its K-9 units. Also assisting were Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit and a K-9 Unit from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.