Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Into Tree

MANCHESTER – A Whiting woman died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident Oct. 28.

Lori Dubielak, 49, of Whiting, was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene of Lacey and Lake roads in Whiting.

Police responded to the scene approximately 6:33 p.m., where they saw a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The gray, 2005 Honda CRV had extensive front-end damage. The investigation revealed Dubielak was traveling west on Lacey Road when her vehicle veered off the right-hand portion of the roadway and collided with the tree.

Dubielak was wearing her seatbelt and her airbag had deployed; however, she unresponsive at the scene with first responders. She was transported to Community Medical Center, where police say she succumbed to her injuries.

The Whiting Volunteer Fire Company, EMTs from Quality Medical Transport and paramedics from MONOC assisted at the scene. Detectives from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Scene Investigations Unit and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted.

This crash is being investigated by Patrolman Ian Bole of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.