Donations Needed For Manchester Thanksgiving Baskets

MANCHESTER – As the fall season kicks into gear and the Thanksgiving holiday nears, Manchester Senior & Social Services is asking for donations to feed its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Program.

Last year, through the help of generous donations from the local community, over 200 baskets were packaged and delivered to families and senior residents.

Donations of non-perishable food are being accepted until November 17 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2309 Route 70 East

Manchester Senior & Social Services Office, 1 Colonial Drive

Anyone dropping off a turkey or ham can do so at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on Monday, November 17 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Checks should be made payable to Manchester Township Holiday Program, C/O Brenda Sloan, 1 Colonial Drive, Manchester, NJ 08759.

For more information, please reach out to the Senior & Social Services Department at 732-849-8305.