Car Rolls Backwards In Driveway, Traps Lakehurst Woman

MANCHESTER – An unfortunate accident landed a Lakehurst resident in the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a Hyundai vehicle she was just riding in accidentally rolled over her while she was getting packages out its trunk.

Manchester Police responded to Hampshire Lane in the Crestwood Village section of town where the incident took place on August 2 at 4:28 p.m. Officers found the woman, 65-year-old Carolee Ramage, trapped under a 2011 Hyundai Elantra and unresponsive, but breathing.

An investigation revealed that the owner and driver of the Hyundai, 71-year-old Josephine Gant of Whiting, had just pulled into her driveway after going on a trip to the store with Ramage. When Ramage got out of the car and walked around to the trunk to retrieve items they had purchased, the car started rolling backwards down the driveway and trapped her underneath.

A quick response was made by the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department. Fire personnel were able to lift the vehicle off Ramage, while emergency service personnel from Quality Medical Transport and paramedics from MONOC pulled her out.

Ramage was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment and has since been listed in stable condition. Her injuries included skin burns, broken ribs and internal injuries.

Patrolman Michael O’Hara of the Manchester Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident.