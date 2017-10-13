Vicari Cares For Seniors

It warms my heart to see how much Ocean County Freeholder Joe Vicari cares about our senior community. As my parents age it becomes increasingly more difficult to manage not only my family, juggling kids, spouse, pets and a household I am responsible for taking care of their day to day. When I hear about this one on one assistance program for Medicare prescription plans it gave me such a sigh of relief. I don’t have to spend hours researching things now for them. I simply made an appointment with the Ocean County Connection for October. Now I can kill two birds with one stone – shopping and taking care of my .parents.

Thank you Joe Vicari! You have saved me so much time that I can now spend enjoying my family. I’ll be voting for you this November 7th, 2017!

Marty Abramovitch

Lacey

*The opinions expressed in the Letters To The Editor section do not necessarily reflect those of the staff, management or sponsors of Micromedia Publications/Jersey Shore Online. Letters to the Editor are the OPINION of the writer and the content is not necessarily checked for accuracy.*