NFL Protests

For the past few weeks, much has been written about the dust-up involving NFL players exercising freedom of speech. The NFL players have only themselves to blame for this situation. No one is criticizing their right of freedom of speech. What is offensive is the manner in which they have chosen to exercise it.

The NFL players claim their disrespect of the flag is to protest social injustice and racial intolerance. However, there is absolutely no connection between the two, and the majority of Americans realize this. When Americans see these demonstrations, they see a bunch of affluent, entitled individuals disrespecting the symbol that represents the values, freedoms, and rights that all of us enjoy. Many who see this have fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf wars to defend and protect these rights and freedoms. Many have family members who fought and paid the ultimate price, all so that we could live as a free .people.

There can be little doubt that the NFL players realize this and that their excuse of social injustice is a sham. However, what these players most certainly realize that the vast majority of protestors are African American. This automatically injects the element of race into the situation, and certainly not for the good. Therefore, one can only speculate what their true motivation is for their protests. Unfortunately, this side of the argument is never debated.

If the reaction of the fans at a recent football game is any indication, Americans are thoroughly disgusted with these protests. If enough Americans express their disapproval by not attending NFL games, the adverse financial impact will soon have both owners and players finding a more appropriate way to express their protests.

Paul C. Miller

Toms River

