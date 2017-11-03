Just Say No To Xenu’s Fraud

Many New Jerseyans are in need of a treatment program, to help break free from the grasp of addiction to drugs like heroin/opiates or a drinking problem. Families have often sent loved ones to multiple programs in the hopes of sobriety. But let’s not make a bad situation worse, and lose your money to a scam.

In an internet search for drug treatment programs, a group called “Narconon” will likely be a result. At times the group will operate treatment referral pages that mask their true operator. On their websites, they falsely claim 75 percent success rates. These rates are bogus.

Narconon is operated by the Church of Scientology, and bases their programs on brainwashing persons into the ideas of L. Ron Hubbard, and have attracted allegations of fraud, in addition to negligence when deaths have occurred in their sci-fi quack programs.

Narconon is not a medical program. Its staff has no bona fide medical qualifications. Sales staff are trained to manipulate the dynamics of a family in crisis, and are paid thousands of dollars per patient enrolled. Despite a similar name, Narconon has no links to Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous whatsoever.

Communities, elected officials, schools, and even police departments should be on the lookout for Narconon and other Scientology front groups, seeking to recruit new members and sources of income for what the German government has deemed a corporate cult with fascist objectives. We should listen to the warnings of actress Leah Remini and if Scientology comes knocking, “Just Say No” and ask “How’s Xenu?”

Want to learn more about the cult’s space alien beliefs without paying or heaven forbid, joining? Check out WikiLeaks.org and you can do so. The “Church” of Scientology denies the existence of Space Lord Xenu in their beliefs at times, yet has claimed copyright ownership over such materials. The documents on WikiLeaks would cost a total of at least $250,000 to $350,000 to buy through a Scientology program. Also watch out for their “Free Personality Test” tables in public places.

I urge the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and county prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Narconon, for fraud and unlicensed practice of medicine.

Rev. Dr. Eric Hafner

Toms River

