Freeholder Vicari Endorsement Letter

It is with great pleasure to announce The Monmouth & Ocean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council has endorsed Joe Vicari for his re-election to the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

A lifelong educator and liaison to Ocean County Vocational Technical Schools, Joe Vicari has worked tirelessly to educate young people preparing to enter the workforce, as well as adults ready to begin a new career. Freeholder Vicari has been a leader in creating skilled workers ready to compete for jobs in the global economy.

Joe Vicari’s efforts with the Ocean County Workforce Investment Board and the Department of Business Development and Tourism has also provided new jobs for our residents while strengthening our local economy.

Freeholder Joe Vicari is an experienced leader who knows how to get the job done in Ocean County with local residents.

Thomas DeBartolo

President, Monmouth & Ocean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council

