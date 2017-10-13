Freedom is not free. Many gave their lives for our freedom. Football players do have a right to protest. But they do not have the right to disrespect and dishonor those who gave their lives for our freedom. All Americans should and must stand to salute our flag as the National Anthem is played. There are thousands of ways to protest. They could protest at halftime, shave their heads, paint their faces, stand on their heads, etc. They must respect our flag and anthem and all who gave their lives for our country. Shame on the owners and coaches. President Trump was right to call them S.O.B. because they are spoiled high paying players and don’t know what freedom is all .about.

I am an 83-year-old Korean War Navy Veteran and my two now deceased brothers are also Korean War Navy Veterans. We always respect and honor those who gave their lives for what we have today. On Memorial Day I saw war Veterans from their wheelchairs struggle to their feet to stand at attention to salute our flag as the National Anthem Played. Wow.

Tony Grace

Berkeley

