Blue Lights For Fallen Officers

One police officer is killed every 61 hours in the United States. They patrol our streets 24/7, 365 days of the year. By putting a blue light in the window during the holiday season, as we gather with family and friends, it will show we remember the ones killed in the line of duty and show support for the ones that keep us safe.

It is a noble profession.

James Nowacki

Brick

