Unlocked Car Thefts Continue In Jackson

JACKSON – In a string of recent car thefts in the area, Jackson Police recently responded to the Krauzers Convenience Store on Toms River Road after a resident reported that his 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from where it was parked outside.

The victim told Officers Joseph Pante and Alex Crinnian on July 22 that he had left his truck unlocked and running, and that he had seen two males outside of the store before he went inside. The two men and his truck were gone when he came back out. Surveillance video near the Krauzers showed the two men looking at the man’s truck, and then getting in and driving away around 10:30 a.m. Fortunately, the officers were able to identify the two men from previous exchanges as 25-year-old Anthony Heaviside-Ford of Ocean Gate and 25-year-old Eugene Spear of Jackson. Both were charged with warrants for the vehicle theft and the truck was tagged as being stolen.

The next day, Officer Robert Reiff was able to locate the stolen Ford F-150 in the area of Anderson and Monmouth Roads, after receiving reports of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway. The truck had apparently run out of gas. It was impounded and a K-9 from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department was summoned in an attempt to track down the suspects. The scent was lost in the area of Rova Farms on Cassville Road.

On July 24, Heaviside-Ford and Spear were finally located in the woods off Sunnybrook Road by Officers Jeff Henba, Brian Baranyay and Chris Wasnesky after they were spotted by a resident. It was later discovered that the men had also broken into another unlocked vehicle on Sunnybrook Road overnight and stolen $300 in cash from a wallet that was left inside. They were taken into custody without incident.

Heaviside-Ford and Spear were both charged with motor vehicle burglary and theft from the incident outside Krauzers, and also faced additional charges for the incident on Sunnybrook Road. Heaviside-Ford was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after officers found a knife in his possession, and for criminal mischief after damaging a mattress in a holding cell during the time he was bring processed. Both men were transported to the Ocean County Jail after processing.

In early July, Jackson Police arrested a 29-year-old Howell woman for stealing a car outside the Quick Chek on Leesville Road. The victim had left her Hyundai vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition while she shopped inside. Police were able to track down the thief by using the Find My iPhone app, since the victim had also left her iPhone inside the car.

Any Jackson residents who live in the Sunnybrook Road area who are missing items from their vehicles are advised to call Jackson Police at 732-928-1111. Jackson Police once again urge residents not to leave their vehicles unlocked or running while parked in front of stores, to remove all valuables from their vehicles and keep them locked overnight.