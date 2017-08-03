Regional Day School Opens Preschool Disabled Program

JACKSON – Regional Day School at Jackson, located at 890 Toms River Road, will open a public Preschool Disabled Program starting in September. A morning session will be from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. and an afternoon session will be from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

“The school has wanted to create a preschool program for the children in our community, and across the state, for a long time and we are so happy the timing is finally right,” said Principal Lisa Michallis. “A tremendous amount of research went into developing a dynamic program that will utilize the Creative Curriculum and modify the classroom to accommodate students who may require constant medical care. We are very excited to be expanding our RDS family to include the preschool population.”

In order to join the program, children must be between the ages of three and five and eligible to receive special education under state guidelines. Preschool special education services designate that a child must have a 33 percent delay in one area or a 25 percent delay in two or more of the following areas: physical, cognitive, communication, social/emotional and adaptive.

The program is designed to target the needs of children who have moderate to significant disabilities, and offers occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies.

For any questions, or to take a tour of the Regional Day School, please call Mrs. Michallis at 732-928-1500. Regional Day School is a division of the Manchester Township School District. To learn more about the school, visit manchestertwp.org./rds.