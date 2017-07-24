Reading Program Keeps School Libraries Open This Summer

JACKSON – School is definitely out for the summer, but the Jackson School District is making a special exception and keeping libraries open at its elementary schools this summer as part of an exciting new reading program.

The “Check it Out!” reading program kicked off earlier this month and encourages students to come back into their elementary schools and find a book they can get hooked on this summer.

“This program helps us combat the effects of ‘summer slide,’ by keeping them interested in reading and helping them to build their reading stamina,’’ said Johnson Elementary School Media Specialist Carrie Hogan. “We are strengthening that connection between home and school and in the process we get to watch our students discover the joy of reading in a relaxed and fun environment.’’

Students are invited to come into their elementary schools and look for books that jump out and excite them, or have a school media specialist help them find a fun and interesting book. Each elementary school will be open twice in July and twice in August as part of the program. Kids can even read to therapy dogs that will be on site visiting some of the schools.

The sessions held earlier this month have so far been a success among both students and parents. The first session brought out over 60 people and checked out 122 books to Jackson elementary schoolers.

“Summer is a great time to try out different kinds of books to see what might spark a child’s interest,’’ said Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dan Baginski. “We are hoping that having our school libraries available year-round will encourage students to stop in and find something they will love to read.’’

Remaining dates and times for the “Check it Out!” program can be found on the Jackson School District Summer Assignments website at jacksonsd.org/page/7466. Parents may also have received the information via email or automated telephone call.