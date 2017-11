JACKSON – Students and staff at Rosenauer Elementary School had some fun recently duct-taping their principal, Ronald Polakowski to a wall.

Polakowski didn’t mind being bound to a wall as it was all part of some fun at the school to celebrate raising $1,080 to support Ocean of Love, a charity that supports children with cancer.

The school raised the money as part of a billboard fundraiser by radio station 105.7 The Hawk.