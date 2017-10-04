The Orchards At Bartley Opens Greenhouse For Residents

JACKSON – During National Assisted Living Week, The Orchards at Bartley Healthcare unveiled its new greenhouse, which is already growing a scrumptious variety of plants and offers a tranquil sitting area for residents.

The effort was a true community project, with residents taking turns watering and growing the plants. They will soon enjoy the fruits of their labor through farm to table meals when the fresh herbs and fruits from the trees are ripe for picking.

The greenhouse boasts a lemon and palm tree, ferns, multiple herbs, ivy, cacti and angle plants. There is even a fairy garden made from a bird cage that was made by residents.

“It has been a treat to watch this room transform into a greenhouse, and to see all of the teamwork and cooperation of everyone watering, and taking care of our plants. There is such a wide variety of plants in the greenhouse, and we truly could not be happier about this addition to The Orchards,” said resident Loretta Carey.

For over 31 years, Bartley Healthcare has provided quality individual focused memory care, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and assisted living services for residents on its 25-acre campus in Jackson. Founded in 1985, Bartley Healthcare has long been recognized as an award winning, quality leader with the experience in memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute care, and assisted living. Bartley Healthcare is Joint Commission accredited, with special certification for their Memory Care and Post-Acute Programs.

For more information, visit bartleyhealthcare.com or call 732-370-4700.