New Egypt Fall Fest Will Crown “Best Pie Baker”

PLUMSTED – Come out for food, fun and a taste of autumn during the New Egypt Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 on Main Street and North Main Street.

This free annual event captures the flavor of the season with plenty of things to do for the whole family. A variety of food vendors will be present along with entertainment.

The third annual Pie Baking Contest presented by the Plumsted Business & Merchants Association will be the highlight of the day.

Judging for the contest will start at 2 p.m. and prizes include gift certificates from some of the township’s finest businesses. Claim the title of “Best Pie Baker of the Year.”

For an application that includes all the rules, e-mail [email protected] or call 609-638-2456. All contestants must be pre-registered before October 28.