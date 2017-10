JACKSON – There will be a Meet the Candidates Night on October 23 to get to know the candidates for Jackson Board of Education, held at the Jackson Branch of the Ocean County Library, 2 Jackson Drive, from 6:30 to 8:50 p.m.

Running for a 3-year term are Tara Rivera, Elenor M. Hannum and Sharon E. Dey. Jackson residents will be asked to vote for two of the three candidates on November 7.

The event is sponsored by the Jackson Watchdog Group.