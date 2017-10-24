Jackson’s Fall Harvest Festival Is This Weekend

JACKSON – Jackson Township Clean Communities will be collecting plastic rings for its Ring Leader Recycling Program at its booth during the Jackson Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 28 at John F. Johnson Jr. Memorial Park. Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m.

There will also be a parade honoring Holbrook Little League Mid Atlantic Champions and World Series Final Four Team, beginning at Holman School at 10 a.m. The parade route will begin on Manhattan Street, and then go on to Bennetts Mills, Cooks Bridge and into Johnson Park. Please show your support for Holbrook Little League along the parade route.

Legendary DJs will provide entertainment starting at 11 a.m., followed by live performances by Sensational Soul Cruisers, Rockers Live, The Capri’s and Emil Stucchio & The Classics.

The day will feature plenty of food, games, merchandise, information, craft & flea market vendors, children’s entertainment, free children’s rides, Touch-A-Truck, fireworks, vendor trick-or-treating, and more.

For more information, visit jacksontwpnj.net or call 732-928-1200, ext. 1255.