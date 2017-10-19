Jackson Wants Your Photos

JACKSON – If you have a photo showing the township’s beauty, the mayor would like to put it on the town’s website.

“Jackson is such a beautiful and diverse town” with horse and agricultural farms, bogs, wildlife, and recreation in every corner, Mayor Michael Reina said. There’s a rich, cultural history spanning across its 100 square miles. Its home to lakes, parks, golf courses, and more.

“We have seen many pictures posted on social media sites and many if not all are just beautiful,” he said. Six pictures will be chosen and shown on the town’s rapidly growing website.

You don’t have to be a professional photographer. It can be an amateur photo taken with your phone.

Photos can be sent to [email protected]. If you would like us to share your name and a location or caption with your picture, please be sure to include that with your submission.