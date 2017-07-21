Jackson School Board President Stepping Down

JACKSON – Jackson Board of Education President Barbara Fiero is resigning from her position and moving out of the area. According to Board Secretary Michelle Richardson, remaining board members will fill the vacant spot with an appointment at the August 15 meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.

Fellow board members and Superintendent Stephen Genco had kind words to share about Fiero and her 14-year tenure with the board during the meeting where she announced her departure. Her colleagues described her as someone who is consistent, always getting things done and who really understands how to work with people for the benefit of the district.

Board member Michael Hanlon remembered first meeting Fiero and walking through all the district schools with her. He said she “always looked for what was best for the district – not what was best for Barbara.”

Superintendent Genco described her as a rock, and someone he could always count on, and who will be truly missed.

Fiero said she began her career in public education volunteering for the PTO back when her children began school in 1986. She said she always felt it was very important to give back to education and help out in any way possible.

“When I became a board member it is something that I have always taken very, very seriously,” she said, adding, “I felt that my first job was to the children and the district and then to the taxpayers.”

She also noted, as a show of pride, that in 14 years, the school board has never had a time where a meeting was almost canceled because there were not enough board members for a quorum.

“I hope that whoever sits in my chair remembers just how important this position is,” said Fiero.

Any Jackson residents who are interested in filling the vacant role left by Fiero should submit a resume and cover letter outlining their qualifications and reasons they want to become a board member by August 7 to Board Secretary Michelle Richardson at the Jackson Township Board of Education, 151 Don Connor Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527 or [email protected].

During the closed session portion of the August 15 business meeting, applicants will be asked to make a five minute statement about their qualifications and reasons for wanting to serve, and board members will be allowed to ask follow up questions. A candidate will be appointed during the public session portion of the meeting, and will then take their oath of office. The appointed candidate will serve on the school board until its reorganization meeting in early January 2018 and has the opportunity to run for reelection in November.

For more information on the school board vacancy and a list of qualifications, visit jacksonsd.org.