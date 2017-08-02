Jackson Police Nab Heroin Haul

JACKSON – Police announced that they took 50 decks of heroin off the streets and arrested three suspects.

On Aug. 1, police received information about suspects who were delivering heroin to a location in Jackson. The information warned that one of the suspects might be armed.

A group of officers spotted the suspected vehicle, a 2006 Lexus, on Hyson Road near Jackson Mills Road at around 5:30 p.m. It was pulled over and the three suspects were arrested without incident. As it turns out, there was no weapon in the vehicle.

Police did find 50 decks of suspected heroin.

Arrested were Genuine Baines, 18, of Trenton, Isaiah Porter, 21, of Trenton, and Lindsay Robson, 28, of Mercerville. All three suspects were charged with: possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. They were processed and lodged in the Ocean County Jail. The Lexus used was seized for potential forfeiture proceedings.

The three people in the car were all charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to distribute. They were placed in Ocean County Jail.

The Lexus they were driving in was seized by police for possible future forfeiture.

Jackson police worked with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Group, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department K-9 and Ocean County Regional SWAT Team.