Jackson Liberty to Perform “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

JACKSON – The Jackson Liberty High School At Lib Players invite the public to take a trip to Narnia during their production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Nov. 17-18.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 and at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. There is also a “Children’s Tea in Narnia” special event available from 4-5 p.m. on Nov. 18. During this event, guests can spend an hour with the characters of the play and then sit in VIP seats for the final performance at 5:30 p.m.

This combination ticket is available in advance. Tickets for it are $15 for children 3-10 years old, $18 for students 11-18 years old and senior citizens and $18 for other adults. Tickets for the play only range from $8-$10 in advance and $10-$12 at the door.

The box office is open Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at the Jackson Liberty High School Auditorium from 2-5 p.m. For ticket orders or reservations, email play director Nicole Mathias at [email protected].

According to Dramatic Publishing, this new dramatization of C.S. Lewis’s classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

The intense action features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan.

“It’s a wonderful show that our students have worked very hard on,” said Mathias. “I hope the community comes out to experience the magic of Narnia with us.”