Jackson Liberty Band Takes The Triple Crown

JACKSON – The Jackson Liberty Band won the title of Atlantic Coast Champions after competing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

It took three hours to drive there, to compete with 25 bands performing that day. Jackson Liberty Marching Band had the highest score of 93.65 and earned the title of Atlantic Coast Champions.

This is the third and final prestigious title a band can earn while competing in the Tournament of Bands competitive circuit. In the previous weeks, they were awarded State Champions and also NY Metropolitan Region Champions.

“To come home with 3 banners and hold three titles in one year is quite an accomplishment,” said band director Scott Katona.

The band’s next big event will be their participation in the 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade where they were the only band selected to do a live mini show performance.