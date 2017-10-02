Great Adventure Liquor License, Tennis Court Discussed

JACKSON – Council members had a relatively quick night of routine business during their Sept. 26 session, which included authorizing a liquor license and approving two construction projects.

No ordinances on first or second reading were on the night’s agenda.

A liquor license was approved for Six Flags Great Adventure. Council also moved on adopting amendments to the township’s employee handbook.

A contract for tennis court resurfacing work was also approved. The Nickolaus Construction Company will perform the work at the fee of $26,200.

Council members also authorized the execution of a contract award to the Dawson Corporation for the Hawkins Ridge tree planting program project. The contract was approved for payment of $44,900 to the Dawson Corporation.

Resolutions on the consent agenda included preparation, advertisement and receipt of proposals for various legal and professional services within the township and authorization to renew a campground license to Tomaron, Inc., known as the Indian Rock resort located at 920 Veterans Highway.

The governing body also moved to submit a grant application and execute a grant contract with the state Department of Transportation for the fiscal year of 2018 Municipal Aid Program for improvements to new Central and Woodland Avenues.

An electrical agreement between the township and Ocean County to provide for the modification of a battery back-up system to a traffic signal located on Route I-95, Ramp 1A and Route 537/Monmouth Road was also approved.

During the comment period of the meeting Alexander Picon, a resident of 7 Colliers Court, spoke about a problem he has near his home.

Picon spoke about two retention basins that have been drawing insects and causing other annoyances near his property.

“We are constantly getting the run around and we are constantly getting mosquitos,” Picon said.

The resident described the situation saying it was a “tremendously unsafe environment. No one has been hurt but we hope the basin will be fixed sooner than later.”

Township Business Administrator Helene Schlegel said she would have the appropriate township office investigate the problem.

Council President Kenneth Bressi and Council Robert Nixon noted the victims of recent hurricanes including those residents of Puerto Rico and that seeing recent news footage was reminiscent of what Ocean County residents endured during Superstorm Sandy. Sandy’s fifth anniversary will be remembered at the end of October.