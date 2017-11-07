Gifts For Troops’ Children Sought

JACKSON – Two local organizations want to make the Christmas season bright for troops and their families.

The Jackson Rotary Club is teaming up with The American Recreational Military Service Arms for “Project Little Soldier.”

The project is a way for the public to donate toys for children whose moms or dads may still be deployed and unable to shop or send presents home.

Anyone who like to donate a new, unwrapped toy, gift card or check (payable to ARMS) can drop off those items to:

Allstate Insurance, 21 S. Hope Chapel Road, 732-364-4994

Carlson’s Auto Body Shop, 707 Bennetts Mills Road, 732-928-1515.