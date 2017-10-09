Filing For Social Security – Choices For Your Retirement Income

JACKSON – On Tuesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. the Jackson Branch of the Ocean County Library will be hosting William Berg, financial advisor with Waddell and Reed. Social Security is our country’s largest single federal program and the sole means of support for many retirees. In an era where pensions are becoming rare, Social Security offers retirees an important source of income. However, many retirees make the same mistakes when filing for their Social Security benefit. Mr. Berg will offer information that will help retirees make the best decision regarding their Social Security benefits.

Registration required. Spots are limited! To register in-person, visit the information desk on the 2nd floor. If you would like to register by phone, dial 732-928-4400 and press option 4 on the phone menu. If you would like to register online, please visit our website at theoceancountylibrary.org and click “Events and News.”