Cornerstone Presbyterian Is Making Hurricane Relief Happen

JACKSON – People wondering what they can do to help victims of hurricane-ravaged areas in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico can turn to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church for the answer.

The Church is partnering with the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance Program and collecting supplies during two Saturday drives, on October 21 and 28. To make it easier and more affordable for people to donate, they can choose from three different kits to assemble based on what’s most needed in the affected areas:

School Kit (under $15) includes one blunt scissor, three spiral notebooks, a ruler, pencil sharpener, six pencils with erasers, large eraser and a box of 24 crayons all packed in a cloth or string bag sized 12”by 14” to 14”by 17”

Hygiene Kit (under $15) includes a hand towel, wash cloth, wide-tooth comb, nail clipper, bar of soap, toothbrush and band aids, all sealed in a one-gallon zip lock bag (no toothpaste please)

Clean-Up Bucket (under $75) includes a 5-gallon bucket, five scouring pads, seven sponges, five dust masks, 50 clothespins, 100-foot clothesline, box of dry laundry detergent, work gloves, latex gloves, liquid household cleaner (ie. Lysol), a bottle of 25oz. liquid dish soap, reusable cleaning towels (ie. Easy Wipes), roll of 24 heavy-duty trash bags (33-45 gallon) and one bottle of insect repellent, all packed into the 5-gallon bucket.

The October 21 collection will be at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 569 Harmony Road from 12 to 3 p.m. and the October 28 collection will be at Cornerstone’s booth at Jackson Day in Johnson Park.

For more information about donating, email [email protected] or call 732-928-2424.

Note that Cornerstone Presbyterian Church is renovating the Harmony Road Church and worships at McAuliffe Middle School on Sunday Mornings at 10 a.m. until renovations are completed. For more information, visit cornerstonechurchofjackson.org.