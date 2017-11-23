Christmas Light Show To Help MS Society

JACKSON – The show is back again this year.

The Cook’s Christmas Lights will again dazzle guests while raising money for a good cause, National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Last year, the Cook family raised $7,800 for the society, a number they hope to surpass this season. All money raised goes to the society.

The synchronized lights-and-music show this year features even more lights—more than 20,000 in total, up from 14,000 last year. It’s so much that the family starts prepping for it during the summer. It’s run by a 1,008-bulb pixel matrix. And this year, they have added four singing faces to the display.

The show has seven songs, all synchronized to music, which lasts about 25 minutes. Guests must turn their radio dial to 100.9 FM to hear the music with the show.

Michael Cook said this year’s display may be his most important.

“This year’s display seems even more important than previous years. We have seen an increase in violence and hate around the world during the past year,” Cook said. “Regardless of the cause, it is distressing and saddening. We hope that our display gives people some comfort and helps spread joy during the holiday season.”

The show runs nightly starting Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. From Sunday through Thursday 6-10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 6-11 p.m.

The Cook’s Christmas Light show is located at 1 Carlson Court.

For more information on the show, visit facebook.com/cookschristmasnj.