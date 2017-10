JACKSON – The question of whether a lawsuit would be filed was answered tonight.

The Lakewood Scoop broke the story at 8:47 p.m. Oct. 30 that Agudath Israel of America has filed suit against Jackson Township regarding its recent ban on eruvs.

The Scoop reported that an amendment was added to its existing lawsuit regarding the dormitory ban in Jackson. The suit alleges discrimination against its growing Orthodox Jewish population.

This is a developing story…